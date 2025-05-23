The second Slam of the 2025 tennis season brings the potential for renewed rivalries among the world’s best and highest-profile tennis stars.

On the men’s side, the oddsmakers at BetMGM see Roland-Garros as Ground Zero for an epic battle between defending champion Carlos Alcaraz and the reigning world No. 1, Jannik Sinner.

At +125, Alcaraz is viewed as a strong favourite to repeat. His decisive victory over Sinner in this month’s Italian Open final served as a master class in impeccable clay form. Alcaraz has now beat Sinner in four straight matches.

Sinner’s defenders would point to the fact that the Italian went deep into the Italian Open despite being fresh off a three-month suspension. At +180, Sinner is viewed by BetMGM oddsmakers as highly likely to get another shot at upending his Spanish nemesis.

Who else could contend in Paris? Novak Djokovic (+1200) will be returning to the site of his 2024 gold-medal Olympics performance. But the 24-time Grand Slam champion hasn’t won in 2025 and hasn’t yet shown strong form.

Meanwhile, world No. 3 Alexander Zverev (+1200) is hoping to reprise his finals appearance from last year. And seventh-seeded Casper Ruud provides intriguing value at +2000 at BetMGM. The Norwegian is a noted clay court specialist who made the finals on Court Philippe-Chatrier in 2022 and 2023.

Over on the women’s draw, the time has perhaps never been better for Aryna Sabalenka to finally make it to a Roland-Garros final. The world No. 1 has been on a roll of late, with three tournament wins so far this year, and 20 now for her career.

As she aims for her third Slam, Sabalenka stands as the +225 co-favourite at BetMGM — the same odds as three-time defending French Open champion Iga Swiatek. But only one woman comes into the tournament with momentum.

Swiatek has the hardware and the legacy at Roland-Garros, but Sabalenka has the current form. By her standards, Swiatek has had a dismal 2025 and was upset early in recent tournaments in Stuttgart and Rome. Still, bettors at BetMGM see her as likely to at least reach the finals and vie for a fourth title.

American Coco Gauff is never far from the top of the odds list in a major tennis tournament, and coming off consecutive finals appearances in WTA 1000 events, she is the third choice to win the French Open at +500.