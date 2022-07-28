Hanfmann stuns Thiem at Generali Open; Bautista Agut advances

Yannick Hanfmann of Germany returns the ball to Zizou Bergs of Belgium during their match at the Swiss Open tennis tournament in Gstaad, Switzerland, Monday, July 18, 2022. (Peter Schneider/Keystone via AP)

KITZBÜHEL, Austria (AP) — Yannick Hanfmann stunned former world No. 3 Dominic Thiem 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 to reach the semifinals at the Generali Open on Thursday.

Thiem was trailing 5-4 in the third set when play was suspended because of rain, and the 2020 U.S. Open champion failed to hold his serve when play resumed.

The 28-year-old Thiem returned in March from a long-term wrist injury and has reached at least the quarterfinals in his last three tournaments.

It’s only the fourth ATP semifinal for the 140th-ranked Hanfmann. The 30-year-old German will next play either Dusan Lajovic or Filip Misolic whose quarterfinal match has been suspended.

Third-seeded Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut came from a set down beat Jiri Lehecka 4-6, 7-5, 7-5. He will next play countryman and fifth-seeded Albert Ramos-Vinolas who eliminated another Spaniard, seventh-seeded Pedro Martinez, 6-4, 6-2.

