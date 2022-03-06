Leylah Fernandez tops Camila Osorio to win second straight Monterrey Open title

Canada's Leylah Fernandez successfully defended the Monterrey Open title after beating Colombia's Camila Osorio 6-7 (5), 6-4, 7-6 (3) in Sunday's final.

It's the second career WTA Tour title for Fernandez, who didn't drop a single set in the event a year ago.

That wasn't the case this time around. The No. 2 seed Fernandez, who also needed a third-set tiebreaker to defeat China's Qinwen Zheng during Wednesday's Round of 16, led the opening set by scores of 4-1 and 5-3 until Osorio, who was seeded fifth, bounced back and took the tiebreaker.

Fernandez was also ahead 4-1 in the second but managed to hang on.

The tables were turned in third with Fernandez down 1-4 and rallying to erase the deficit. Osorio was up 6-5 with championship break point in hand when power issues with the lights caused a delay. After play resumed, Fernandez saved it to force another tiebreaker and completed the comeback.

The 19-year-old from Laval, Que., is the top Canadian on the WTA Tour ranked No. 21.

