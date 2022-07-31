Marie Bouzkova wins Prague Open for her first WTA title

Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic plays a return to France's Caroline Garcia in a fourth round women's singles match on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday July 3, 2022. (Alastair Grant/AP)

PRAGUE (AP) — Eighth-seeded Marie Bouzkova cruised past seventh-seeded Anastasia Potapova 6-0, 6-3 on Sunday to win the Prague Open for her first WTA title.

The 24-year-old lifted the trophy after playing in her fourth WTA final, the second this year after she lost to American Sloane Stephens in Guadalajara, Mexico in February.

"I'm extremely happy I won right here," the Czech told the cheering crowd in Prague.

The Wimbledon quarterfinalist broke Potapova seven times to win the final in one hour and 11 minutes. Bouzkova didn't drop a set during the hard-court tournament.

The 21-year-old Potapova was also playing in her fourth final. The Russian claimed her first title in Istanbul, Turkey in April. In Prague, she eliminated top-seeded World No. 2 Anett Kontaveit 6-1, 6-1 in the quarterfinals.

Bouzkova and Potapova previously only met in qualifying for the Miami Open earlier this year with the Czech winning 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.

When submitting content, please abide by our  submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.
We use cookies to improve your experience. Learn More or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the use of cookies.
close