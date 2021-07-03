Montreal’s Auger-Aliassime reaches fourth round at Wimbledon

LONDON — Montreal’s Felix Auger-Aliassime is the latest Canadian to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon.

The 20-year-old advanced Saturday when Nick Kygrios retired due to an injury in their third-round matchup.

Kygrios won the first set 6-2 and Auger-Aliassime took the second 6-1 before the Australian bowed out due to an apparent abdominal injury.

It was a tightly contested 58-minute match, with the 16th-seeded Auger-Aliassime firing five aces and Kygrios winning 3-of-4 break points.

The Canadian is set to face No. 4 seed Alexander Zverev of Germany in the round of 16 on Monday. The pair have played three times previously, with Zverev winning each matchup.

Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., made it through to the fourth round of the grass-court Grand Slam on Friday, beating Britain’s Andy Murray 6-4, 6-2, 6-2.