National Bank Open: Andreescu and a flurry of Canadians get started in Day 2

After an eventful opening day at the National Bank Open — Leylah Fernandez won her opener in three sets, the incomparable Serena Williams won for the first time in a year, and Denis Shapovalov’s match was suspended due to rain — the action continues on Day 2.

Here’s a look at the most compelling matches in store on Tuesday for the women in Toronto and the men in Montreal.

Women’s headliner

Bianca Andreescu (Canada) vs. No. 11 Daria Kasatkina (Russia), not before 7 pm ET (all times listed are local ET).

Andreescu won this tournament three years ago before going on to win the 2019 US Open during an absolute crackerjack of a breakout year. She’ll get her 2022 tournament going against a tough opponent in Kasatkina, the world No. 9, to open the evening draw in Toronto.

The 22-year-old Andreescu, from nearby Mississauga, Ont., battled through back pain last week in a first-round loss to American Shelby Rogers, but she told Sportsnet’s Carly Agro that she’s feeling 100 per cent and ready to go this week.

Andreescu was ranked as high as No. 4 in the world, and she’s now No. 53 and in the midst of a comeback. A lengthy layoff in 2020 and 2021 saw her recover from a knee injury, a bout of COVID and then opt to take a mental break from the sport.

Toronto is special to Andreescu, who grew up playing on these courts and is an absolute fan favourite.

Men’s headliner

Denis Shapovalov (Canada) vs. Alex de Minaur (Australia), third in the early draw.

The action in Montreal kicks off at 11 a.m., and the third match of the day will see Shapovalov and de Minaur return to centre court after rain forced the suspension of their match on Day 1. This one is awfully close between the world’s No. 22-ranked Shapovalov and de Minaur, who’s ranked No. 21.

Shapovalov is down a set and tied at 6-6 in the second.

Other highlights

Rebecca Marino (Canada) vs. Qinwen Zheng (China), 11 am ET.

Marino, a Toronto native, is coming off a quarter-final finish at the Citi Open last week, where she beat Venus Williams and moved inside the world’s Top 100 ranking. She’ll open Day 2 action in Toronto on centre court.

Another couple of Canadians in action you won’t want to miss: The Fernandez sisters, Bianca and Leylah, are playing doubles on Court 1 in the morning draw (they’re third up in the draw that gets going at 11 a.m.), against Kirsten Flipkens and Sara Sorribes Tormo.

Emma Raducanu (Great Britain) vs. Camila Giorgi (Italy), second match of the day

Just after Marino wraps up her opener, another Toronto-born player will take to centre court. Raducanu, the reigning US Open champion who spent the first two years of her life in Canada, is making her debut at the National Bank Open. No doubt many Canadian tennis fans are familiar with the 19-year-old, who beat Fernandez in the all-teenager US Open final last year.

Vasek Pospisil (Canada) vs. Tommy Paul (United States), 11 a.m. ET.

Pospisil is a wild card here, and this marks the 14th time we’ll see the B.C.-born veteran at this tournament. He’s in tough against Paul, who’s ranked 34th in the world. Pospisil is 147th, but he’ll no doubt have the crowd on his side.

Andy Murray (Great Britain) vs. Taylor Fritz (United States), not before 6:30 p.m. ET.

Murray, the former world No. 1, is a three-time National Bank Open champion. The veteran will face a rising star in Fritz, the 25-year-old who cracked his first major quarter-final at Wimbledon, and won his first Masters 1000 title at Indian Wells back in March.

Full women’s schedule in Toronto

Centre court, starting at 11 a.m.:

Rebecca Marino (Canada) vs. Qinwen Zheng

Camila Giorgi vs. Emma Raducanu

Kaia Kanepi vs. Naomi Osaka

Not before 7 p.m.:

Daria Kasatkina vs. Bianca Andreescu (Canada)

Maria Sakkari vs. Sloane Stephens

Grandstand, starting at 11 a.m.:

Madison Brengle vs. Coco Gauff

Veronika Kudermatova vs. Ajla Tomljanovic

Amanda Anisimova vs. Carol Zhau (Canada)

Not before 5 p.m.:

Belinda Bencic vs. Tereza Martincova

Court 1, starting at 11 a.m.:

Sara Sorribes Tormo vs. Claire Liu

Shuai Zhang vs. Cristina Bucsa

Kirsten Flipkens and Sara Sorribes Tormo vs. Bianca Fernandez (Canada) and Leylah Fernandez (Canada)

Marie Bouzkova and Laura Siegemund vs. Nadiia Kichenok and Tereza Mihalikova

Court 4, starting at 11 a.m.:

Anna Bondar vs. Elise Mertens

Beatriz Haddad Maia and Barbora Krejcikova vs. Kaitlyn Christian and Oksana Kalashnikova

Madison Keys and Sania Mirza vs. Alize Cornet and Jil Teichmann

Alicja Rosolska and Erin Routliffe vs. Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Ellen Perez

Court 3, starting at 11 a.m.:

Eri Hozumi and Makoto Nimomiya vs. Vivian Heisen and Monica Niculescu

Ulrikke Eikeri and Catherine Harrison vs. Lyudmyla Kichenok and Jelena Ostapenko

Asia Muhammad and Ena Shibahara vs. Kayla Cross (Canadian) and Victoria Mboko (Canada)

Anna Bondar and Kimberley Zimmermann vs. Sofia Kenin and Yulia Putintseva

Full men’s schedule in Montreal

Centre Court, starting at 11 a.m.:

Vasek Pospisil (Canada) vs. Tommy Paul

Alexis Galarneau (Canada) vs. Grigor Dimitrov

Alex de Minaur vs. Denis Shaovalov (Canada)

Sebastian Baez vs. Nick Kyrgios

Not before 6:30 p.m.:

Andy Murray vs. Taylor Fritz

Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Hubert Hurkacz

Court Rogers, starting at 11 a.m.:

Pablo Carreno Busta vs. Matteo Berrettini

Gael Monfils vs. Pedro Martinez

Robert Bautista Agut vs. Marcos Giron

Cameron Norrie vs. Brandon Nakashima

Not before 6:30 p.m.:

Diego Schwartzman vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies vs. Lukasz Kubot and Stan Wawrinka

Court 9, starting at 11 a.m.:

Marin Cilic vs. Borna Coric

Adrian Mannarino vs. Arthur Rinderknech

Jack Draper vs. Hugo Gaston

Frances Tiafoe vs. Benjamin Bonzi

Miomir vs. Botic van de Zandschulp

Karen Khachanov and Denis Shapovalov (Canada) vs. Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop

Court 5, starting at 11 a.m.:

Asian Karatsev vs. Maxime Cressy

Filip Krajinovic vs. Daniel Evans

Fabio Fognini vs. Holger Rune

Benoit Paire vs. Yoshito Nishioka

David Goffin vs. Albert Ramos-Vinolas

Grigor Dimitrov and Andrey Rublev vs. Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell

Sportsnet coverage gets underway at 11 a.m.