A tennis great is taking the next step in her comeback.

Serena Williams will return to women's singles action at Wimbledon, which begins June 29.

Williams, 44, has not played singles since 2022, when she retired, but the seven-time Wimbledon champion appears ready to step back on the iconic grass courts.

She confirmed the news on social media.

Williams will compete as a wild-card entry at the third Grand Slam of the season. She recently picked up her racquet again as she paired with Canada's Victoria Mboko in doubles play during the HSBC Championships at The Queen's Club. Their run came to an early end, however, as Mboko had to withdraw due to a knee injury.

Williams then teamed with Czechia's Karolina Muchova at the Berlin Open, but lost in the first round.

Now, Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, will compete solo once more.