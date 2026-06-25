Canada's Bianca Andreescu will make her return to Wimbledon next week as the women's main draw gets underway.

Andreescu advanced to the grass-court Grand Slam with a 6-3, 7-6 (4) third-round win over Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus on Thursday at the qualifying venue in Roehampton, roughly five kilometres northwest of the All England Club.

The 26-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., came from down a break twice in the second set to clinch her spot at Wimbledon after missing out last year with a second-round qualifying loss to fellow Canadian Carson Branstine.

Andreescu, a former world No. 4 and the 2019 U.S. Open champion, has made five previous trips to the Wimbledon main draw, making it as far as the third round in 2023 and 2024.

She is the lone Canadian to advance out of qualifying after Toronto's Katherine Sebov dropped a 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5) decision to Russia's Iryna Shymanovich.