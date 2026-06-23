It is another disappointing result for Canada's Leylah Fernandez.

The 23-year-old from Laval, Que., lost in straight sets to China's Wang Xinyu in the second round of the Bad Homburg Open on Tuesday, 6-3, 6-4.

Fernandez won her first-round match on Sunday, coming off a three-match losing streak in singles, but could not maintain the winning ways, marred by six double faults to Xinyu's three.

Xinyu will take on the winner of Liudmila Samsonova and Elina Svitolina in the quarterfinals.

Fernandez is cemented as the No. 22 seed at Wimbledon, which begins next Monday. Bad Homburg is a tune-up tournament for the grass court Grand Slam.

Victoria Mboko, of Burlington, Ont., is ranked ninth in the world but will miss Wimbledon after tearing the medial collateral ligament in her left knee at the HSBC Championships earlier this month.

The main draw for Wimbledon singes is slated for Friday.