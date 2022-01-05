Novak Djokovic facing more hurdles in bid to enter Australia

Despite being granted a medical exemption to play in the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic's bid to enter the country has encountered some turbulence.

We’ve always been clear on two points: visa approvals are a matter for the Federal Government, and medical exemptions are a matter for doctors.

2/2 — Jaala Pulford MP (@JaalaPulford) January 5, 2022

Jaala Pulford, a minister with the Victorian state government, tweeted late Wednesday night in Australia her government will not provide visa application support for the 20-time Grand Slam champion after being asked if it will do so by the federal government. She said that is a matter for the federal government.

Earlier, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Djokovic will have to provide evidence when he lands that he is eligible to enter the country.

"Novak Djokovic when he arrives in Australia ... if he's not vaccinated, he must provide acceptable proof that he can not be vaccinated for medical reasons to be able to access the same travel arrangements as fully vaccinated travellers," Morrison said.

"We await his presentation and what evidence he provides to support that. If that evidence is insufficient, he won't be treated any different to anyone else and he'll be on the next plane home. There should be no special rules for Novak Djokovic at all. None whatsoever."

Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews said in a statement that the Australian Border Force would make the final determination for Djokovic.

``While the Victorian government and Tennis Australia may permit a non-vaccinated player to compete in the Australian Open, it is the Commonwealth government that will enforce our requirements at the Australian border,'' Andrews said. ``If an arriving individual is not vaccinated, they must provide acceptable proof that they cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons to be able to access the same travel arrangement as fully vaccinated travelers.''

The medical exemption allows the top-ranked Djokovic entry to the tournament regardless of his vaccination status for COVID-19, a subject he has declined to clarify amid months of speculation he could miss the season-opening major unless he can prove he's had two doses of a coronavirus vaccine.

His revelation on social media that he was heading to Australia seeking a record 21st major title sparked some debate and plenty of headlines on Wednesday, with critics questioning what grounds Djokovic could have for the exemption and backers defending his right to privacy.

Happy New Year! Wishing you all health, love & joy in every moment & may you feel love & respect towards all beings on this wonderful planet.

I’ve spent fantastic quality time with loved ones over break & today I’m heading Down Under with an exemption permission. Let’s go 2022! pic.twitter.com/e688iSO2d4 — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 4, 2022

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley defended the ``completely legitimate application and process'' and insisted there was no special treatment for Djokovic.

Only 26 people connected with the tennis Grand Slam event applied for an exemption and, Tiley said, only a ``handful'' -- estimated at about five -- were granted.

The names, ages and nationalities of applicants were redacted for privacy reasons before each application for a vaccine exemption was assessed by two independent panels of experts, and Tiley noted Djokovic is under no obligation to reveal his reason for seeking one.

But, he suggested, it would be ``helpful'' if Djokovic chose to explain it to a Melbourne public still getting over months of lockdowns and severe travel restrictions imposed at the height of the pandemic.

``I would encourage him to talk to the community about it,'' Tiley said in a news conference while Djokovic was in transit. ``We have been through a very tough period over the last two years.''

Australia only started to reopen its borders late last year when more than 80% of adults nationally had received two doses of an approved coronavirus vaccine. Restrictions were further eased when that number topped 90%.

Reasons allowed for anyone applying for a vaccination exemption can include an acute major medical condition, serious adverse reaction to a previous dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, or evidence of a COVID-19 infection within the previous six months.

