Novak Djokovic wins Wimbledon for record-tying 20th Grand Slam title

If Novak Djokovic isn't already the greatest male tennis player of all time, he is certainly close to that crown.

Djokovic joined rarified air on Sunday by winning his sixth Wimbledon title, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 over Matteo Berrettini. The win gives Djokovic 20 major titles, tying him with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the most ever by a man.

The win was Djokovic's third-consecutive Wimbledon win. He has now won eight of the past 12 majors overall and is three-quarters of the way to a single-season Grand Slam, something only two other male players have ever done.

