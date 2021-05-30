Osaka fined $15K for skipping post-match news conference at French Open

Japan's Naomi Osaka celebrates after defeating Romania's Patricia Maria Tig during their first round match of the French open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Sunday, May 30, 2021 in Paris. (Christophe Ena / AP)

Naomi Osaka was fined $15,000 by the French Open tournament referee Sunday for skipping the post-match news conference after her first-round victory -- and threatened with stiffer penalties if she continues to avoid her media obligations.

The penalty was announced in a joint statement from the president of the French tennis federation, Gilles Moretton, and the heads of the other three Grand Slam tournaments.

The statement also said that Osaka has been "advised" that "should she continue to ignore her media obligations during the tournament, she would be exposing herself to possible further Code of Conduct infringement consequences."

Citing the rule book, the statement notes that "tougher sanctions" from "repeat violations" could include default from the tournament and "the trigger of a major offence investigation that could lead to more substantial fines and future Grand Slam suspensions."

Osaka announced Wednesday in a Twitter post that she would not be taking part in news conferences during the French Open.

When submitting content, please abide by our  submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.
We use cookies to improve your experience. Learn More or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the use of cookies.
close