LAS VEGAS — Rafael Nadal will take part in a tennis exhibition in Las Vegas early next year to mark his first time playing in the U.S. since retiring two years ago.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion will headline “The MGM Slam presented by Capital One” at T-Mobile Arena on Feb. 27, organizers announced Monday.

Nadal faced Carlos Alcaraz in the Vegas exhibition in 2024 during his final year on tour.

“I remember how impressive it was to feel the energy of a full arena in a city like Las Vegas,” the 40-year-old Nadal said. “Now I return in a different stage of my life, without the pressure of the tour but with the same passion for this sport. I have always loved competing, and even if my professional career is finished, that feeling never really goes away.”

Additional players and the format for the event will be announced in the coming weeks. It’s slated for just before the ATP 1000 event in Indian Wells, California.