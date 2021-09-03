Stefanos Tsitsipas defends long breaks after US Open exit

Carlos Alcaraz, left, of Spain, shakes hands with defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas, of Greece, after defeating Tsitsipas during their third round match of the US Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in New York. (Seth Wenig/AP)

Stefanos Tsitsipas can take all the time he wants in the bathroom now that he's out of the US Open.

Tsitsipas was booed by fans and criticized throughout the US Open for his lengthy breaks in the bathroom. Tsitsipas pointed out that he's doing nothing that violates any regulation.

He took a 4 1/2-minute break after he dropped the third set to Carlos Alcaraz. Alcaraz won 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (2), 0-6, 7-6 (5) in just over four hours.

Tsitsipas said after the loss, "I took my toilet break as a normal athlete." He said he only changed clothes during his break and lashed out at accusations he was doing more than that, like reading texts or receiving coaching advice in the bathroom.

Tsitsipas said he feels refreshed after he heads off the court to change his clothing.

He said, "all of these things have been against me for no reason."

