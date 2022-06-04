Swiatek rolls to second French Open championship title

Poland's Iga Swiatek returns the ball to Coco Gauff of the U.S. during the women final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Saturday, June 4, 2022 in Paris. (Christophe Ena/AP)

Iga Swiatek took her second career French Open women's title on Saturday, defeating 18-year-old American Coco Gauff 6-1, 6-3 in Paris.

The No. 1-ranked Polish woman was favoured to win, coming in to the match on a 34-match winning streak and facing the 23rd-ranked Gauff, who was the youngest major finalist since 2004.

Swiatek, 21, raced out to a 5-0 lead in the first set before Gauff finally won a game. The American then fought back, breaking Swiatek in the opening game of the second set and then holding serve for a 2-0 lead. But Swiatek soon restored order, holding serve and then breaking Gauff to level things at 2-2.

The 2020 Rolland Garros champion then broke Gauff's serve again in the sixth game and never looked back. The win in Paris was her second grand-slam title.

