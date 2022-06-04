Swiatek rolls to second French Open championship title

Iga Swiatek took her second career French Open women's title on Saturday, defeating 18-year-old American Coco Gauff 6-1, 6-3 in Paris.

The No. 1-ranked Polish woman was favoured to win, coming in to the match on a 34-match winning streak and facing the 23rd-ranked Gauff, who was the youngest major finalist since 2004.

Swiatek, 21, raced out to a 5-0 lead in the first set before Gauff finally won a game. The American then fought back, breaking Swiatek in the opening game of the second set and then holding serve for a 2-0 lead. But Swiatek soon restored order, holding serve and then breaking Gauff to level things at 2-2.

The 2020 Rolland Garros champion then broke Gauff's serve again in the sixth game and never looked back. The win in Paris was her second grand-slam title.