Longtime coach Martin Laurendeau has been appointed Tennis Canada's head of men's tennis, the organization said Thursday.

The former ATP Tour player will shift from mentoring select athletes to advancing high-performance tennis across the country.

“I’m incredibly honoured to take on this new position as head of men’s tennis at Tennis Canada,” Laurendeau said in a statement. "Having been part of this organization for over 30 years and seeing Canadian tennis evolve into what it is today — with even more players competing on tour, Canadians reaching new milestones, and recent success for Team Canada — I can’t wait to continue building on this momentum."

Laurendeau, 61, succeeds Frank Dancevic in the position. Dancevic will continue to serve as Davis Cup captain, Tennis Canada said.

Laurendeau made his ATP Tour debut in 1986 and shifted to coaching in 1994. The Montreal native was named Davis Cup captain in 2004 and served in the role for 13 seasons.

He was Canadian tennis coach at four straight Summer Olympics from 2004-16 and has worked with top Canadian players like Daniel Nestor, Denis Shapovalov and Milos Raonic.

Laurendeau worked with rising star Gabriel Diallo last season, helping the young Canadian crack the top 50 in the world rankings.

"We’re delighted with the appointment of Martin as head of men’s tennis,” said Guillaume Marx, Tennis Canada's vice-president of high performance. “Marty has played such an important role in shaping men’s tennis in our country, and it’s fitting for him to take on more responsibility in leading it at the national level.

"At the same time, we’re thankful to Frank Dancevic for leading the men’s program over the last few years, and we are pleased to be able to continue working with him as captain of our Davis Cup team."

Montreal's Félix Auger-Aliassime is the top Canadian in the men's world rankings at No. 8. Diallo, also from Montreal, is next at No. 37, one position ahead of Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont.