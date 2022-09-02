'Thank you Serena': Sports fans say goodbye to a tennis legend

Caroline Cameron joins Danielle Michaud to discuss Serena Williams' loss to Ajla Tomljanovic at the U.S. Open in what is expected to be the final match of her career, including the deafening crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium and what's next for Serena.

The cliche goes, "Don't be sad it's over, be happy that it happened." And that was exactly how everyone was feeling watching Serena Williams leave a tennis court for the final time on Friday.

Williams, a 23-time major champion, officially ended her playing career with an exhilarating three-set loss to Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic, in which she saved half a dozen match points before bowing out.

Instantly the hashtag #ThankYouSerena began trending as sports fans from around the world said goodbye to one of the greatest of all time.

Here are some of the countless reactions.

