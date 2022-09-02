'Thank you Serena': Sports fans say goodbye to a tennis legend

The cliche goes, "Don't be sad it's over, be happy that it happened." And that was exactly how everyone was feeling watching Serena Williams leave a tennis court for the final time on Friday.

Williams, a 23-time major champion, officially ended her playing career with an exhilarating three-set loss to Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic, in which she saved half a dozen match points before bowing out.

Instantly the hashtag #ThankYouSerena began trending as sports fans from around the world said goodbye to one of the greatest of all time.

Here are some of the countless reactions.