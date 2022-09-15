'The standard in tennis': As Federer retires, sports world celebrates his impact

Roger Federer, one of the greatest tennis players to ever take the court, and one who changed the game forever, announced his retirement on Thursday morning.

Current world No. 1 and U.S. Open winner Carlos Alcaraz joined in to commemorate Federer along with tennis greats like former world No. 1 Andy Roddick, a U.S. Open winner himself in 2003.

Canadian tennis has grown significantly over the past decade, and stars who both grew up watching Federer and played against him showed their gratitude for his influence on the game.

Federer racked up 1251 career wins, 103 career titles (including 20 Grand Slams), two Olympic medals as a gold medallist in doubles and a silver medallist in singles. He also spent 310 weeks at world No. 1 in his illustrious career.

Federer, along with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic redefined an entire era of tennis, named the "Big Three," where they dominated the court. While Djokovic and Nadal still remain in the ATP Top 10 of the world rankings, the success Federer had in the game impacted how the other two got better.

His final event will be at the Laver Cup in London, from Sept. 23-25.