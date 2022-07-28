Top-seeded Kontaveit advances, Krejcikova loses at Prague Open

Anett Kontaveit from Estonia returns the ball to Anastasija Potapova from Russia during their tennis match at the WTA tennis tournament in Hamburg, Germany, Friday, July 22, 2022. (Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa via AP)

PRAGUE (AP) — Top-seeded Anett Kontaveit advanced the quarterfinals at the Prague Open after a 6-4, 6-3 victory over 17-year-old Lucie Havlickova on Thursday.

Kontaveit broke the Czech wild-card entry, who won the French Open junior title this year, at 3-3 in the second set and won the next two games.

The second-ranked Estonian, who advanced to the final at last week’s Hamburg European Open, will next face Anastasia Potapova after the seventh-seeded Russian overcame China’s Lin Zhu 6-4, 7-6 (8).

Lucky loser Nao Hibino of Japan stunned defending champion Barbora Krejcikova by rallying to a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3 victory to improve her record to 2-0 against the second-seeded Czech for her third career top-20 win. Krejcikova, the 2021 French Open champion, failed to served out the match at 5-3 in the second set.

In another upset, 17-year-old Czech player Linda Noskova beat fifth-seeded Alizé Cornet of France 7-5, 1-6, 7-6 (7) to reach her first career WTA quarterfinal. Noskova won the junior title at the French Open last year.

