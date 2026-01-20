Rob Shaw will retire from wheelchair tennis after competing at the Australian Open, Tennis Canada announced Tuesday.

The 36-year-old from North Bay, Ont., played most of his career in the quad division, which is designated for players with a permanent physical disability that results in significant functional loss of one or both upper extremities and affects at least three extremities.

He currently has 54 ITF titles (25 in singles, 29 in doubles), the most combined titles of any Canadian, with 10 at the Birmingham Nationals. He had a career-best No. 6 ranking in singles and No. 3 in doubles, both in 2023.

Shaw first broke into the top eight in 2022, qualifying him for his maiden Grand Slam event at the U.S. Open, finishing as runner-up in doubles with American partner David Wagner. He added two more second-place finishes in doubles at Roland-Garros and Wimbledon in 2023, teaming up with Australia’s Heath Davidson.

Internationally, Shaw won gold in 2019 and silver in 2023 at the Para Pan American Games. He also competed at the Paralympic Games in 2021 and 2024, where he made it to the quarterfinals in singles play.