U.S. Open singles draw: First-round matchups for Canadians set

The U.S. Open held its official draw on Thursday, setting the first-round singles matchups for each Canadian participating at the tournament.

On the women's side, 2021 runner-up Leylah Fernandez takes on Oceane Dodin of France.

The native of Laval, Que., made an impressive run at last year's tournament, defeating Naomi Osaka, Angelique Kerber, Elina Svitolina, and Aryna Sabalenka on her way to the finals where she would lose in straight sets to Emma Raducanu.

However, Fernandez has played just one tournament since suffering a foot injury at this year's French Open

2019 winner Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., will face Harmony Tan of France in the first round. Her second-round opponent, should she advance, would potentially be No. 15 seed Beatriz Haddad-Maia of Brazil, who featured a booming serve on her way to the 2022 National Bank Open final.

Vancouver's Rebecca Marino is set to play Magdalena Frech of Poland in the opening round. If Marino should prevail, she may face 2022 National Bank Open winner and No. 7 seed Simona Halep in the second round.

Eugenie Bouchard dropped her second-round qualifying matchup against Czech Linda Noskova on Thursday. The Canadian fells 6-2, 6-3 and will not be able to reach the main draw.

Moving to the men's side, No. 6 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime will take on a qualifier in his opening-round match. Should he advance, the 22-year-old would play either Jack Draper or Emil Ruusuvuori in the second round.

Auger-Aliassime had a strong showing at this year's National Bank Open in his hometown of Montreal, advancing to the quarterfinals where he would fall to No. 4-ranked Casper Ruud.

Denis Shapovalov, the No. 19 seed, will take on Mark-Anthony Huesler of Switzerland in the first round. The two have yet to meet on the court in their careers.

Vasek Pospisil is set to play his second-round qualifying match against Italian Andreas Seppi Thursday at 4:15 p.m. ET. With a couple more wins in qualifying, the Canadian could join Shapovalov and Auger-Aliassime in the main draw.

The doubles draws for the 2022 U.S. Open will be revealed next week.