NEW YORK — The US Open singles champions will earn $5.5 million, the highest winnings in Grand Slam tennis history.

Overall compensation for the final major of the year is rising to a record $108 million, a 20 per cent increase from last year and a 44 per cent jump since 2024. The financial details were announced Thursday by the U.S. Tennis Association, with play set to begin next week.

Players will earn $140,000, largest in tennis history, just for making it into the 128-player singles main draw. A quarterfinalist earns $780,000, a semifinalist $1.45 million and the runner-up $2.8 million.

The champions' check is up from the $5 million that Aryna Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz won last year, when the total player compensation was $90 million.

The winning teams in men's, women's and mixed doubles will split $1 million, with the runner-up team to earn $500,000. The wheelchair singles champions will earn $104,000.

The USTA also announced it would establish a player support program, with an initial commitment of $2 million to be split equally between men's and women's players, which will be used to provide benefits and complement existing pension funds.

USTA CEO Craig Tiley called the financial commitment to players at all levels a “significant first step in a multiyear investment in athletes as the U.S. Open continues to be the best economic opportunity for players and the most valuable platform in tennis for players, fans and partners.”