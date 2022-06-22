Vancouver, Berlin scheduled to host upcoming Laver Cups

Team Europe celebrates after they defeated Team World for the Laver Cup in tennis, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Boston. (Elise Amendola/AP)

LONDON — Vancouver and Berlin will be upcoming hosts for the Laver Cup men's tennis team event.

The competition is played in a Europe vs. World format and does not award ATP ranking points.

It will be at Vancouver's Rogers Arena on Sept. 22-24, 2023, and at Berlin’s Mercedes-Benz Arena on Sept. 20-22, 2024.

This year's fifth Laver Cup is being held in London on Sept. 23-25. Team Europe is 4-0 so far.

Past sites were Prague in 2017, Chicago in 2018, Geneva in 2019 and Boston in 2021; the 2020 edition was scrapped because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The event was founded by 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer’s management company.

