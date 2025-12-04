Vancouver will host Canada's first-round tie with Brazil in the Davis Cup qualifiers, Tennis Canada announced Thursday.

The best-of-five tie will take place Feb. 6-7 at the Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre on the University of British Columbia campus.

The winner will advance to the second round of qualifying for the international men's tournament, set for September 2026.

Ninth-ranked Canada enters the showdown with No. 18 Brazil having won 10 of their last 12 ties at home. The two teams last met in 2007 at the Group I Americas stage, with host Brazil winning 3-1.

The Canadians have won their last three Davis Cup ties in Vancouver, including upset wins over Spain and Italy on their way to the semifinals in 2013, and most recently a 3-2 win over Japan in 2015.

Canada advanced to the qualifiers for the 2026 tournament after a 4-0 win over Israel in World Group I play in September. The tie in Halifax was played at an empty venue amid protests opposing Israel's actions in Gaza and the West Bank.