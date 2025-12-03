Prime Minister Mark Carney welcomed Canadian tennis star Victoria Mboko to Parliament Hill on Wednesday, telling the Toronto teen that Canadians are proud of her breakthrough season on the WTA Tour.

Carney met with the 19-year-old Mboko and members of her family at his West Block office and got a first-hand look at the trophy she won at the National Bank Open this summer in Montreal.

"What an honour it is that you’re here, how proud we are of everything that you’ve accomplished at such a young age," Carney told Mboko, saying he was speaking on behalf of Canadians.

The Prime Minister added the National Bank Open trophy was a symbol of perseverance, resilience and immense talent.

After his remarks, Mboko signed the tennis racket that she used in the winning match in Montreal. Carney gasped, "No way!" and said it will be given pride of place.

Watching Carney twirl it around, Mboko said he could play with it if he wants. Carney laughed, saying his tennis game is not that good.