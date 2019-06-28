Novak Djokovic, Ashleigh Barty lead the pack on Wimbledon odds

Novak Djokovic will be gunning for a fourth victory at Wimbledon in five years as he heads to London for the third Grand Slam event of the season set as a heavy +135 favourite on the 2019 Wimbledon odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The 32-year-old has maintained his perch atop the ATP Rankings with a pair of tournament wins this season, and has claimed the victory in three of the past four Grand Slam events going into next week’s first-round betting action at the 133rd edition of the Wimbledon Championships at the All-England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Djokovic earned the win back in January at the Australian Open, knocking off rival Rafael Nadal in straight sets to pay out on +120 odds. However, Nadal got his revenge last month in Rome, defeating Djokovic in the finals in three sets before going on to claim an unprecedented 12th career win at Roland-Garros while set as +105 chalk.

Nadal arrives at Wimbledon lagging as a +550 third favourite on the tennis odds, behind Swiss superstar Roger Federer, who sits second as a +300 wager. Federer has three tournament wins so far in 2019, but has struggled in Grand Slam events since his victory at last year’s Australian Open, with his best finish coming last month at Roland-Garros where he was bounced from the semi-finals by Nadal after entering the tournament with +2000 odds.

Further down the Wimbledon men’s odds, Stefanos Tsitsipas leads the middle of the pack at +1600, ahead of Canadians Felix Auger Aliassime and Milos Raonic, who sit deadlocked at +2500.

Over on the women’s side, Ashleigh Barty hits the court for the first time as the No. 1 player on the WTA rankings set as a +500 favourite. The 23-year-old Australian sensation has rocketed up the rankings on the strength of three tournament wins this year, including her first career Grand Slam victory at Roland-Garros as a lengthy +2000 wager. However, Barty faces a real test at Wimbledon, where she has failed to get past the third round in six previous appearances.

Defending champion Angelique Kerber sits second on the odds to win Wimbledon, joining seven-time Wimbledon winner Serena Williams at +800, while Karolina Pliskova rounds out the favourites at +900.

Kerber’s victory at Wimbledon a year ago marked her third career Grand Slam win. However, the 31-year-old German has made early exits from each of the past three Grand Slam events, and owns a middling 21-10 overall record with no tournament wins so far this season.

Petra Kvitova lags behind the favourites at +1200, followed by former No. 1 Naomi Osaka at +1400, Simona Halep at +1600, and Kiki Bertens at +1800.