Bianca Andreescu withdraws from Wimbledon with shoulder injury

Bianca-Andreescu

Canada's Bianca Andreescu walks off the court after retiring from her match against Anett Kontaveit during the Miami Open. (Lynne Sladky/AP)

LONDON – Canada’s Bianca Andreescu has dropped out of Wimbledon because of an ongoing shoulder injury.

The 19-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., Canada’s top-ranked women’s player at No. 25, withdrew from the French Open last month after winning her first match because of the right shoulder problem.

Andreescu suffered the injury in March. She pulled out of a fourth-round match at the Miami Open due to a subscapularis muscle tear in the rotator cuff of her right shoulder.

The injury came after an excellent start to the season for Andreescu, highlighted by an improbable run to the BNP Paribas Open title in Indian Wells, Calif., in March.

Andreescu’s withdrawal leaves Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., as the only Canadian in the women’s singles main draw, which starts July 1.

Tennis Canada is hoping Andreescu is ready for the summer hard-court season. It has been promoting Andreescu as the Tuesday night headliner for the Rogers Cup in Toronto on Aug. 6.

More from Sportsnet
Canada's Vasek Pospisil to return from back injury at Wimbledon
Canadian Press
Tennis-Andreescu-returns-shot
Canadian Bianca Andreescu withdraws from French Open
Canadian Press

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.