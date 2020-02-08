Canada’s Annie Fernandez upsets world No. 5 Bencic at Fed Cup

Canada’s Leylah Annie Fernandez upset world No. 5 Belinda Bencic 6-2, 7-6 (3) on Saturday in the country’s third rubber to cut its deficit to 1-2 to Switzerland at the Fed Cup.

Compatriot Gabriela Dabrowski is facing Jil Teichmann in the fourth singles rubber with Eugenie Bouchard sidelined due to a wrist injury.