Canada’s Davis Cup hopes dashed with final loss to host Spain

Spain defeated Canada 2-0 on Sunday to win its sixth Davis Cup title.

No. 1 Rafael Nadal closed out the victory with a 6-3, 7-6 (7) victory over Canadian Denis Shapovalov in the second singles rubber.

No. 9 Roberto Bautista-Agut got past Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 (3), 6-3 in the first match of the day to give the Spaniards the early advantage.

Canada was vying for its first tournament title after reaching the championship for the first time in its history.

It’s Spain’s first Davis Cup victory since 2011 and it was able to do so on home soil at the Caja Magica in Madrid.

By finishing in the top-four, Canada earned an automatic berth at next year’s event, also hosted in Madrid.

