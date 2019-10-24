Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime drops out of Next Gen ATP Finals

Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime will not compete in the Next Gen ATP Finals, but hopes to be fit in time to return for next month’s Davis Cup Finals, the 19-year-old announced on Instagram on Thursday.

Auger-Aliassime, the world No. 18, revealed Wednesday that he was dropping out of this week’s Erste Bank Open and next week’s Paris Masters after suffering a left ankle injury in practice.

Auger-Aliassime, who hails from Montreal, is on Canada’s roster along with Denis, Shapovalov, Milos Raonic and Vasek Pospisil for the inaugural Davis Cup Finals Nov. 18-24 in Madrid.

Canada is in a group with Italy and the United States.