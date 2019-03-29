Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime falls to Isner in Miami Open semifinal

Felix Auger-Aliassime fell in straight sets in the Miami Open semifinals to American John Isner on Friday, ending a potential all-Canadian final at the ATP 1000 event.

The 18-year-old from Montreal struggled with Isner’s powerful serve and lost the match 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4).

A victory for Auger-Aliassime would have set up a possible matchup against Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., who takes on Roger Federer in Friday night’s other semifinal.

Isner, the tournament’s No. 7 seed, dominated Auger-Aliassime with his serve and finished with 20 aces.

Auger-Aliassime was a qualifier at the tournament and entered the event ranked No. 57 in the world rankings.

The promising talent has broken out so far in 2019, reaching the Rio Open final in February before falling to Serbia’s Laslo Dere.

Auger-Aliassime got his first break point opportunity of the match early in the first set, but Isner fired off two straight aces to level it at deuce before eventually winning the game.

The Canadian got his opening break in the seventh game of the first set and went ahead 4-3 before then holding serve.

A pair of double faults by Auger-Aliassime helped give Isner a break late in the first and tied the set at 5-5. The teenager finished the match with seven double faults.

The duo went to a tiebreak where Isner used three-straight aces to pull ahead before finishing it. It was the first tiebreak Auger-Aliassime lost in the tournament.

The Canadian barely held serve in the third game of the second set by holing off an Isner break point and a pair of deuces.

Isner’s power was evident on his first service of the sixth game when he handcuffed Auger-Aliassime and sent him stumbling to the right. But Auger-Aliassime battled back in the game and broke the American to take a 4-2 advantage.

Both players held serve over the next two games before Isner broke the Canadian to cut the set deficit to 5-4.

The second set also went to a tiebreak and Isner dominated from the start by taking three-straight points. Auger-Aliassime got a pair of points back, but Isner cruised to the set and match victory.