Canada’s Milos Raonic off to third round of Miami Open after walkover win

MIAMI — Canada’s Milos Raonic has advanced to the third round of the Miami Open without playing a single point.

The No. 12 seed from Thornhill, Ont., won by walkover against Maximilian Marterer on Friday as the German retired before the second-round match.

Raonic received a first-round bye as a seeded player.

The Canadian will play the winner of a second-round match between Ilya Ivashka of Belarus and Kyle Edmund of Great Britain.

Montreal’s Felix Auger-Aliassime takes on No. 29 seed Marton Fucsovics of Hungary later Friday in a second-round match. No. 20 seed Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., is slated to face Daniel Evans in a second-round match, likely on Saturday.

On the women’s side, Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., faces No. 32 seed Sofia Kenin of the United States in a second-round match later Friday.