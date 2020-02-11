Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Canadian Brayden Schnur drops first-round match at New York Open
Canada's Brayden Schnur reaches to return a serve to India's Ramkumar Ramanathan during Davis Cup singles tennis in Edmonton, Alta., on September 15, 2017. Canadians Brayden Schnur, Vasek Pospisil and Peter Polansky have earned wild-card entries into the main draw of the upcoming Rogers Cup men's tennis tournament in Montreal. (Jason Franson/CP)
UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Brayden Schnur’s bid for another upset-filled run at the New York Open has ended in a hurry.
The Canadian, who was runner-up at the ATP Tour 250 event last year, lost 6-4, 6-3 to German Dominik Koepfer in the opening round on Tuesday.
Schnur, ranked 121st in the world, was given a wild card to this year’s event following his breakthrough performance last year.
Against the 94th-ranked Koepfer, Schnur won just 56 per cent of his points on first serve. While the native of Pickering, Ont., broke Koepfer three times, the German recorded five breaks on the indoor hardcourt.
Second-seeded Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., is the only other Canadian in the singles draw. He got a first-round bye and will face Korea’s Soonwoo Kwon in the second round on Wednesday.