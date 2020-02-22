Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime reaches Open 13 men’s tennis final

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
MARSEILLE, France — Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime is off to the final at the Open 13 men’s tennis tournament.
The 19-year-old from Montreal, the tournament’s seventh seed, advanced with a 7-5, 7-6 (2) semifinal win over French veteran Gilles Simon on Saturday. Auger-Aliassime will face defending-champion Stefanos Tsitsipas in the championship game Sunday.
Auger-Aliassime rallied from a break down to win the first set in just over an hour. After Simon held serve to go up 6-5 in the second, Auger-Aliassime did the same emphatically at love to force the tiebreaker.
The Canadian finished with fives aces in the match — Simon had one — and won 79 per cent of points on his first serve compared to 67 per cent for his opponent. Auger-Aliassime converted two-of-six break opportunities while Simon was one-for-three.
Tsitsipas advanced with a 7-5, 6-3 semifinal victory against Alexander Bublik. The second seed from Greece had six aces and broke his strong-serving Kazakh opponent’s serve three times, dropping his own once.
Playing only his third semifinal at this level, Bublik competed well and hit eight aces.
The 21-year-old Tsitsipas will aim for his fifth career title when he faces Auger-Aliassime.