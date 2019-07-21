Canadian teen Fernandez wins first pro singles title at Gatineau

GATINEAU, Que. — Montreal teenager Leylah Annie Fernandez won her first professional singles title on Sunday, beating fellow Canadian Carson Branstine 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 in the Gatineau National Bank Challenger.

It was the first time in the history of the $25,000 ITF tournament that two Canadian women were facing each other for the title.

The 16-year-old Fernandez rallied from a set down to beat the 18-year-old Branstine in just under two hours, becoming the second player to capture both the singles and doubles titles in Gatineau after Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., did it in 2016.

It was the second time Fernandez had faced Branstine in her career. Branstine won the last match, a Grade 2 junior tournament in Montreal in 2015.

Branstine experienced some difficulties on court and had to call for the trainer in the second set.

"It was a tough match today," Fernandez said. "I’ve known Carson for a long time and we are good friends. Of course I am happy with the win, but I am also very happy for Carson because she had a great week.

"I am satisfied with the way I played this week. You learn something from every match, no matter a win or a loss, and I feel like I am leaving Gatineau with more experience which will hopefully help me in the future."

In the men’s final, Jason Kubler of Australia won his first title of the year, beating Enzo Couacaud of France 6-4, 6-4.