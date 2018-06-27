Canadians trail the betting favourites on 2018 Wimbledon odds

Milos Raonic will try to rebound from an injury that forced him to withdraw from last week’s Fever-Tree Championships in London when he takes the court for his opening match at this year’s edition of Wimbledon pegged as a +2000 wager on the Wimbledon men’s championship odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The 27-year-old has been plagued by injury since peaking at No. 3 on the ATP Rankings in November 2016, and sits at No. 32 going into first-round action next week at the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Raonic looked good prior to suffering a shoulder injury following a Round of 32 victory over India’s Yuki Bhambri last week at London’s Queen’s Club. The Toronto-raised star reached the final earlier this month at the Mercedes Cup in Stuttgart before falling to Roger Federer in straight sets, and also reached the semifinals at Indian Wells back in March.

However, a major tournament title continues to elude Raonic, who has missed two of three Grand Slam tournaments since reaching the quarterfinals at Wimbledon a year ago.

While Raonic struggles to regain his form, fellow Canadian Denis Shapovolov will be aiming to halt his recent slide on the ATP World Rankings as he prepares for his second career appearance at Wimbledon as a lengthier +4000 bet on the tennis betting lines.

The 19-year-old failed to get past the first round in his men’s singles debut at Wimbledon in 2017, and has yet to earn a tour victory so far in 2018. Shapovolov, though, has reached the semifinals on two occasions, most recently at the Madrid Open, where he fell in straight sets to Alexander Zverev, ending a run that included a victory over Raonic in the Round of 16.

Further up the 2018 Wimbledon odds, eight-time winner Roger Federer leads the way as a heavy +150 favourite, well ahead of top-ranked Rafael Nadal at +500, while former No. 1 Novak Djokovic follows at +650.

Federer has reached a tournament final on five occasions this season, claiming two victories including a sixth career win at the Australian Open, while Nadal searches for his first victory at Wimbledon since 2010 and has not advanced past the fourth round in his past five appearances.

Over on the women’s side, Serena Williams makes her return to Wimbledon after a one-year absence pegged as a +450 favourite to claim an eighth career victory at the world’s oldest tennis tournament. Petra Kvitova follows at +600, ahead of Garbine Muguruza at +800, while Canadian Eugenie Bouchard sits well back at +10000 on those tennis odds.