Leylah Fernandez seems to be thriving on clay.

The Canadian, seeded 24th, advanced to the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open with a 6-2, 6-2 demolition of No. 31 seed Ann Li of the U.S. on Monday.

After an up-and-down start to the season on hardcourts, Fernandez has booked a spot in the quarterfinals for the second clay tournament in a row.

Fernandez lost a three-set tiebreak to top seed Elena Rybakina at her last tournament in Stuttgart.

Against Li at the WTA 1000 event, Fernandez had six aces and won 75.6 per cent of points when she got her first serve in.

Fernandez will next face the winner of a match between No. 9 seed Mirra Andreeva of Russia and Anna Bondar of Hungary.