City of Toronto proclaims Bianca Andreescu Day after U.S. Open win

The accolades from a U.S. Open victory continue to pour in for Bianca Andreescu.

City of Toronto Mayor John Tory proclaimed Monday as Bianca Andreescu Day as a form of congratulating the 19-year-old Canadian for her first major victory.

Andreescu defeated Serena Williams in New York earlier this month for the title and has received a lot of support and media attention ever since.

Around 10,000 people gathered on Sunday in Mississauga, Ont., where Andreescu was born, for a “She The North” rally to honour her.

The rally was attended by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Andreescu received both a key to the city and street sign called ‘Andreescu Way’ from Mississauga mayor Bonnie Crombie.

Along with appearing on several late night U.S. TV shows, Andreescu has received messages of support from celebrities such as Drake and Steve Nash.