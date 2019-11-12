Former Australian Open finalist Cibulkova retires at 30

LONDON — Dominika Cibulkova says she has retired from tennis.

The 30-year-old Slovak, who reached the 2014 Australian Open final and won the WTA Finals in 2016, announced her retirement on Tuesday.

WTA president Micky Lawler praised Cibulkova’s "extraordinary finesse, speed and feel of the court."

Cibulkova never won another tour-level title after the 2016 WTA Finals and played her last match at the French Open in May, losing to Aryna Sabalenka.

Unusually short for a professional tennis player at 5 feet, 3 inches (1.61 metres), Cibulkova’s career-best ranking was No. 4, achieved in May 2017.

Cibulkova has a tennis academy and a charity focused on helping Slovakian athletes adapt to life after elite-level sport.