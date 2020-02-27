Garin reaches Chile Open quarterfinals, Londero out

Tennis-ATP-Garin-returns-shot

Chile's Christian Garin hits a return shot. (Darren Calabrese/CP)

SANTIAGO, Chile — Homecrowd favourite Christian Garin made fans suffer Thursday, but advanced to the Chile Open quarterfinals after a hard-fought match against 20-year-old Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain.

Garin, the top seed in Santiago coming off a victory Sunday in the Rio Open, beat Fokina 6-2, 0-6, 7-6 (4). Garin struggled with back pain in the final two sets.

His next adversary will be Brazilian Thiago Wild, who earlier topped fifth-seeded Juan Ignacio Londero of Argentina 7-6 (7), 6-4.

Third-seeded Albert Ramos Vinolas of Spain and No. 8 Thiago Monteiro of Brazil will face off in another quarterfinal.

Vinolas beat Peru’s Juan Pablo Varillas 7-6 (3), 6-2, and Monteiro overcame Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena 6-1, 6-4.

