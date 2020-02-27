Garin reaches Chile Open quarterfinals, Londero out

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
SANTIAGO, Chile — Homecrowd favourite Christian Garin made fans suffer Thursday, but advanced to the Chile Open quarterfinals after a hard-fought match against 20-year-old Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain.
Garin, the top seed in Santiago coming off a victory Sunday in the Rio Open, beat Fokina 6-2, 0-6, 7-6 (4). Garin struggled with back pain in the final two sets.
His next adversary will be Brazilian Thiago Wild, who earlier topped fifth-seeded Juan Ignacio Londero of Argentina 7-6 (7), 6-4.
Third-seeded Albert Ramos Vinolas of Spain and No. 8 Thiago Monteiro of Brazil will face off in another quarterfinal.
Vinolas beat Peru’s Juan Pablo Varillas 7-6 (3), 6-2, and Monteiro overcame Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena 6-1, 6-4.