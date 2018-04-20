Genie Bouchard opens Fed Cup against Ukraine’s Kateryna Bondarenko

Eugenie Bouchard of Canada. (Mark Blinch/CP)

MONTREAL — Francoise Abanda will face Lesia Tsurenko and Eugenie Bouchard will take on Kateryna Bondarenko in the opening singles matches of Canada’s Fed Cup tie against Ukraine.

The best-of-five event opens Saturday on an indoor hardcourt at IGA Stadium.

Abanda and Bouchard will switch opponents for singles matches on Sunday, while Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa and Bianca Andreescu of Richmond Hill, Ont., will play doubles if a fifth and deciding match is needed.

The winning country stays in World Group II in 2019 while the loser drops into zonal play.

Abanda, a Montreal native, is ranked 127th by the WTA Tour. She will be in tough against the 41st-ranked Tsurenko. Bouchard, from Westmount, Que., has fallen to 117th and also meets a higher-ranked opponent in the 78th-ranked Bondarenko.

Ukraine’s top player, fourth-ranked Elina Svitolina, opted to skip the event. Ukraine brought only three players, including doubles specialist Olga Savchuk.

