Goerges rallies to reach Luxembourg quarters; Mertens loses

Germany's Julia Goerges returns a shot against Latvia's Diana Marcinkevica during their play-off round Fed Cup tennis match in Riga, Latvia, Friday, April 19, 2019. (Roman Koksarov/AP)

LUXEMBOURG — Defending champion Julia Goerges of Germany came from a set down to beat Sorana Cirstea 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 Thursday in the second round of the Luxembourg Open.

The second-seeded Goerges double-faulted to be broken in the final game of the first set but then broke for a 4-3 lead in the second before levelling the match. In the decider, it was Cirstea’s turn to double-fault on break point to hand Goerges a 5-4 lead. The German then saved two break points in the next game before converting her second match point.

In the quarterfinals, Goerges will face Olympic champion Monica Puig, after the Puerto Rican outlasted Kristyna Pliskova of the Czech Republic 7-6 (5), 3-6, 7-6 (6) in match that lasted 2 hours, 50 minutes.

Top-seeded Elise Mertens was eliminated, however, losing 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 to Jelena Ostapenko. Antonia Lottner advanced when fellow German Andrea Petkovic retired after losing the first set 6-1.

More from Sportsnet
Medvedev wins Shanghai Masters for fourth title of the year
Associated Press
Andres-Gimeno
Andres Gimeno, oldest French Open champion, dies at 82
Associated Press

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.