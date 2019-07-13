Simona Halep defeats Serena Williams to win first Wimbledon title

Romania's Simona Halep holds the trophy after defeating United States' Serena Williams during the women's singles final match on day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 13, 2019. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP)

Simona Halep won her first Wimbledon title and kept Serena Williams from winning her eighth.

Halep beat Williams 6-2, 6-2 on Centre Court for her second major title.

Williams was trying to win her record-equaling 24th Grand Slam singles title, but she failed in a final for the third time. Williams lost to Angelique Kerber in last year’s Wimbledon final and lost to Naomi Osaka in the championship match at the U.S. Open.

Williams still holds the record for most major singles titles in the professional era with 23, one more than Steffi Graf. But Margaret Court, who won 13 of her Grand Slam singles titles in the amateur era, has 24 overall.

Halep, who won last year’s French Open title, had only three unforced errors to Williams’ 25 in the final.

