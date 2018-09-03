Kei Nishikori downs Philipp Kohlschreiber to advance to U.S. Open quarters

Kei Nishikori, of Japan, returns a shot to Philipp Kohlschreiber, of Germany, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Monday, Sept. 3, 2018, in New York. (Kevin Hagen/AP)

Kei Nishikori beat Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-3, 6-2, 7-5 on Monday to advance to the U.S. Open quarterfinals.

This will be Nishikori’s ninth Grand Slam quarterfinal appearance, and his second in a row after making it the final eight at Wimbledon this year.

He’ll face the winner of Marin Cilic and David Goffin.

