Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Maria Sharapova, five-time Grand Slam champ, retires at 32
Maria Sharapova of Russia celebrates her victory over Daria Gavrilova of Australia in the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy-2019 tennis tournament match in St.Petersburg, Russia, Monday, Jan. 28, 2019. (Dmitri Lovetsky/AP)
Maria Sharapova is retiring from professional tennis at the age of 32 after five Grand Slam titles and time ranked No. 1.
She has been dealing with shoulder problems for years.
Sharapova played only two matches this season and lost both.
In an essay written for Vanity Fair and Vogue about her decision to walk away from the sport, posted online Wednesday, Sharapova asks: "How do you leave behind the only life you’ve ever known?"
She burst onto the tennis scene at 17 when she won Wimbledon in 2004 and would go on to complete a career Grand Slam with two titles at the French Open and one each at the U.S. Open and Australian Open.
The Russian, who moved to Florida as a child, served a 15-month ban after failing a doping test in 2016.