Sofia Kenin wins Australian Open title after beating Garbine Muguruza

Sofia Kenin, right, of the U.S. holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after defeating Spain's Garbine Muguruza in the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (Andy Brownbill/AP)

Sofia Kenin of the United States beat Garbine Muguruza of Spain to win the Australian Open for her first Grand Slam title on Saturday.

The 21-year-old Kenin won by a score of 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 with the retractable roof at Rod Laver Arena closed because of rain.

Kenin was seeded 14th.

She had never been past the fourth round of a major tournament until now.

Kenin reached the first Grand Slam final of her career by beating No. 1 Ash Barty in the semifinals.

Muguruza is a former No. 1-ranked player who won the French Open in 2016 and Wimbledon in 2017.

