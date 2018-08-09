Stephens downs Suarez Navarro to reach Rogers Cup quarters

MONTREAL – Sloane Stephens advanced to the quarterfinals of the women’s Rogers Cup with a 6-2, 7-5 victory over qualifier Carla Suarez Navarro on Thursday.

The U.S. Open champion looked to be cruising to victory with a 5-1 lead in the second set, but Suarez, a former top-10 player, battled back to tie it 5-5 in the opening match of the day on centre court at IGA Stadium.

Stephens, the third seed, broke serve for 6-5 and then scored four straight points to put the match away, punctuating her win with and sharp cross-court forehand on match point.

Stephens will next face the winner of a third-round match between Anastaija Sevastova and 10th-seeded Julia Goerges.

Ashleigh Barty, the 15th seed from Australia, defeated French veteran Alize Cornet 7-6 (3), 6-4 to reach the quarterfinals, while Johanna Konta completed her rain-delayed second round match with a 6-3, 6-1 win over former world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka.

Konta is to play defending champion Elina Svitolina in the third round later Thursday.