Tennis star Sloane Stephens, TFC’s Jozy Altidore announce engagement

Tennis star Sloane Stephens and Toronto FC forward Jozy Altidore announced their engagement on social media Monday.

Stephens, 26, is currently ranked eighth on the WTA Tour. She won the U.S. Open in 2017 and was a finalist at the French Open in 2018.

Altidore is in his fifth season with TFC and has 50 goals in 93 MLS appearances for the club. The 29-year-old signed a contract extension in February keeping him in Toronto through 2022. He also has 25 goals and 76 caps on the international stage with the United States.

According to a 2017 article from USA Today, the couple were childhood friends but began their relationship in early 2016.

“She is somebody who gets everything I am going through without having to say anything,” Altidore said at the time. “You look at each other and you kind of know right away if one of you is annoyed. She just kind of gets the mood I’m in, as obviously she lives a very similar kind of life.

“In that regard it works really well, there is no stress. She is a successful athlete and I do okay, and we just enjoy our time together when we are together.”