U.S. Open prize money will rise to $53 million

Rafael Nadal holds up the championship trophy after beating Kevin Anderson in the men's singles final of the 2017 U.S. Open. (Julio Cortez/AP)

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — The U.S. Open women’s and men’s singles champions will each get $3.8 million and the Grand Slam tennis tournament’s total prize money will rise to $53 million.

The U.S. Tennis Association says Tuesday that other increases include $700,000 for the winning teams in men’s and women’s doubles, and a total of more than $3 million in prize money for qualifying.

Last year’s singles champions won $3.7 million apiece, and the tournament’s full payout for all events was a then-record $50.4 million.

The USTA says U.S. Open prize money has increased 57 per cent since 2013.

Main-draw matches at the year’s last major championship begin on Aug. 27.

More from Sportsnet
Canadian tennis pro Rebecca Marino: 'My motivation is so high right now'
Sportsnet Staff
Djokovic rejoins Federer, Nadal amongst tennis elite
Associated Press

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.