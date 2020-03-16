WTA calls off three tournaments, suspends Tour until May 2

The WTA has called off three tournaments as part of its upcoming clay-court swing and has suspended its Tour until May 2 to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the organization announced Monday.

The WTA said its events in Stuttgart, Istanbul and Prague will not be held as scheduled.

“We regret this is the case for all of our loyal fans, players, sponsors and all those who support women’s professional tennis,” the Tour said in a statement.

The Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Germany, and the Istanbul Open were slated to be held from April 20 to April 26, while the J&T Banka Prague Open was scheduled for April 27 to May 2.

The WTA said it will make a decision in the coming week about its remaining clay-court events.